Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 874536
- Amount
- $54,327.77
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Kimberly Ann Vecchio-Dillard, et al.
3588 Lloyd RoadCleveland Ohio 44111
About your information and the public record.