Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 13405
- Amount
- $4,916.86
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Man On A Mission, LLC, etc., et al.
5247 Wilson Mills Rd., Ste. 101Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
