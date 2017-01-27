Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 20, 2017
Case Number
874715
Amount
$40,902.93
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Grand Arcade Condominium Owners' Association, Inc.
50 Public Square, Ste. 2000
Cleveland Ohio 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Darcy Mehling Good
Kaman & Cusimano
50 Public Square, Suite #2000
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

GA 100, LLC, et al.
2001 Crocker Rd., Ste. 420
Westlake Ohio 44145
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
Zoning Use
 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
EX06 
Tax Description
RETAIL CONDOMINIUM 
Neighborhood
68211 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.04800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2110 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
Canopy
0
Condition
Construction Class
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
Floor Area
5178
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
0
Wall Height
0

Building Use

Area
5178
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 