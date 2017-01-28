Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 26, 2017
Case Number
13413
Amount
$2,066.90
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Elliott R. Thomas, et al.
314 Church Street
Lodi Ohio 44254
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
33.60 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
4250 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 