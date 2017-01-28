Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 27, 2017
Case Number
13424
Amount
$1,205.70
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Midwest Properties, LLC
1229 Town And Country Road
Springville Utah 84663
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MIDWEST PROPERTIES, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
165.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
165 
Lot Square Ft.
6600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 