Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 26, 2017
Case Number
13426
Amount
$2,435.43
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Amir Syrus Aghazadeh, et al.
107 Pleasant Ave.
Toronto Ontario 212
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BARRETT, RONNIE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3488 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5185 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
864
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1760
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1908
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1760
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1728
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
864
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 