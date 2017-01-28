Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 874801
- Amount
- $72,583.22
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation
Co Roundpoint Mortgage Services, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd Ste. 200
Charlotte, NC 28217
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Toya Nobles Smith, et al.
16112 Invermere Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44128
