Date Filed
January 23, 2017
Case Number
874801
Amount
$72,583.22
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation
Co Roundpoint Mortgage Services, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd Ste. 200
Charlotte, NC 28217

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Toya Nobles Smith, et al.
16112 Invermere Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44128
