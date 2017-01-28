Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 874852
- Amount
- $203,665.54
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Steven Tatar, et al.
2736 Derbyshire RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44106
