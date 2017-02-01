Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- January 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 13432
- Amount
- $561.01
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Buckeye Reconditioning & Sales, Inc.
4111 East 78 StreetCleveland Ohio 44105
