Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 27, 2017
Case Number
875067
Amount
$55,294.74
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Doris Simmons, et al.
23811 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 228
Cleveland Ohio 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
88.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
88 
Lot Square Ft.
3080 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 