Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
January 27, 2017
Case Number
875120
Amount
$17,592.18
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Cleveland Police Credit Union, etc.
425 Phillips Blvd.
Ewing Township New Jersey 08618

Plaintiff's Attorney

Alexander Achilles Arestides
Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP
1 South Main Street
Dayton OH 45402

Defendant

Terancita Jones-Green, et al.
1071 E. 68th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3360 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.06200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2680 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
840
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1680
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1680
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1680
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1680
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 