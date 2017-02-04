Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 13438
- Amount
- $4,043.96
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Jupiter Property Management, etc., et al.
13938a Cedar Rd., #255University Heights Ohio 44118
