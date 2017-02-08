Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 875255
- Amount
- $890.44
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Twig Properties, LLC, et al.
Co Daniel Perelman, Statutory Agent, P. O. Box 272
Novelty, OH 44072
About your information and the public record.