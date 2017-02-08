Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 1, 2017
Case Number
875265
Amount
$1,548.55
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

True Deal Appliances, LLC, et al.
Co Secretary Of The State Of Ohio, 180 East Broad St., 15th Floor
Columbus, OH 43266
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TRUE DEAL APPLIANCE LLC, 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
197.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
197 
Lot Square Ft.
7880 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 