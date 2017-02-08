Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 1, 2017
Case Number
875294
Amount
$30,914.29
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Calabrese

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Dollar Bank, FSB
C/O Dollar Bank Servicing Center, 300 West Tuscarawas St.
Canton, OH 44702

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Deborah M. Jolly Deceased, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JOLLY, DEBORAH M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 