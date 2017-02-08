Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 875294
- Amount
- $30,914.29
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Calabrese
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Dollar Bank, FSB
C/O Dollar Bank Servicing Center, 300 West Tuscarawas St.
Canton, OH 44702
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Unknown Heirs of Deborah M. Jolly Deceased, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
