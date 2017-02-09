Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 7, 2017
Case Number
13451
Amount
$972.87
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Janette N. Stevens McNulty, etc., et al.
Co Carol Beran, 6540 Chambers Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STEVENS, JANETTE N. & BERAN, C 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
114.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
114 
Lot Square Ft.
4560 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 