Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 875368
- Amount
- $433,378.41
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
National Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Norman Deloach Jr., et al.
2603 Ginger Wren RoadPepper Pike Ohio 44124
