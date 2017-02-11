Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 6, 2017
Case Number
875448
Amount
$13,217.11
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Christopher J. Boland, et al.
14965 Lakewood Hts., Blvd.
Lakewood Ohio 44107
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BOLAND, CHRISTOPHER J. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 