Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 875514
- Amount
- $61,086.47
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Nationstar Mortgage Llc, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd
Coppell, TX 75019
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
George E. Van Lowe, et al.
3366 East Scarborough RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44118
