Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 7, 2017
Case Number
875573
Amount
$9,853.75
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Almon Harris, et al.
9407 Ramona Blvd.
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
McD PROPERTIES, LTD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3600 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
900
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1800
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1800
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1800
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1800
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 