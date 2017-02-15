Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 875596
- Amount
- $609.44
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Anthony Lamont Scott Redding, etc., et al.
9809 Yale Ave
Cleveland, OH 44108
