Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 875645
- Amount
- $57,765.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. McDonnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Mark Hebert, et al.
Co 259 Minot Ave.
Auburn, ME 04210
Defendant
Quality Discount, Inc., et al.
13545 Euclid Ave.
East Cleveland, OH 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 1
- Zoning Code
- U3
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 440
- Use Area
- 4431
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- MED CLINIC/ OFFICES
- Neighborhood
- 28073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.33700
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 236.60
- Legal Frontage
- 62.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 14694
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1974
- Effective Age
- 1987
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 4431
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 5
- Toilet Rooms
- 4
- Total Fixtures
- 13
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 4431
- Use Description
- MEDICAL OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST