Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 8, 2017
Case Number
875645
Amount
$57,765.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Mark Hebert, et al.
Co 259 Minot Ave.
Auburn, ME 04210

Defendant

Quality Discount, Inc., et al.
13545 Euclid Ave.
East Cleveland, OH 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
4431 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
MED CLINIC/ OFFICES 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.33700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
236.60 
Legal Frontage
62.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14694 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1974
Effective Age
1987
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4431
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
13
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
4431
Use Description
MEDICAL OFFICE
Description
1ST
 