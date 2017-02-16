Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 875708
- Amount
- $40,631.23
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Jody E. Schrock, et al.
3804 Summit Park RdCleveland Heights Ohio 44121
