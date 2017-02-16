Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 9, 2017
Case Number
875708
Amount
$40,631.23
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Jody E. Schrock, et al.
3804 Summit Park Rd
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 