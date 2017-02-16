Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 9, 2017
Case Number
875710
Amount
$109,773.26
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Carolyn M. Quarles-Brown, etc., et al.
40 Severance Circle
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
QUARLES, CAROLYN M 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.22700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
180.00 
Legal Frontage
66.90 
Average Depth
180 
Lot Square Ft.
9900 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 