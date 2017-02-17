Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 875781
- Amount
- $2,421.53
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Cassell Silver, et al.
17419 Parkmount Ave., Apt. S249Cleveland Ohio 44135
About your information and the public record.