Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 10, 2017
Case Number
875781
Amount
$2,421.53
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cassell Silver, et al.
17419 Parkmount Ave., Apt. S249
Cleveland Ohio 44135
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BETTS & DREXLER CONST., LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 