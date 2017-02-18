Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 875847
- Amount
- $24,870.02
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Sedgwick Condominiums Unit Owners Association, Inc.
50 Public Square, Ste. 2000Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kaman & Cusimano, LLC
50 Public Square #2000
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Unknown Spouse, if any, of Dean John Clarke, et al.
15610 Van Aken Blvd., Unit 30Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
