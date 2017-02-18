Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 14, 2017
Case Number
875892
Amount
$19,882.38
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Teresa Gerbasi Gerbasi, etc., et al.
1135 Lander Road
Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 