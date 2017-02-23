Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 15, 2017
Case Number
875995
Amount
$1,505,000.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Fifth Third Mortgage Co.
9200 Montgomery Rd, Bldg 7b
Cincinnati Ohio 45242

Plaintiff's Attorney

Thomas Dwight Richards
Richards & Associates Co., L.P.A.
9200 Montgomery Road
Cincinnati OH 45242

Defendant

Unknown Successor Trustee of the Renee E. Kopittke Revocable Trust Dated February 26, 2007, et al.
15 River Mountain Dr.
Moreland Hills Ohio 44022
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KOPITTKE RENEE E. TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
Gas
Sewer
Electricity
Acreage
5.46700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
626.50 
Legal Frontage
376.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
238143 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
RO 
 