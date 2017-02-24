Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 16, 2017
Case Number
876090
Amount
$156,744.47
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. McDonnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Carolyn C. Kelley, et al.
4170 East 188th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KELLEY, CAROLYN C. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
112.00 
Legal Frontage
53.60 
Average Depth
112 
Lot Square Ft.
6048 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 