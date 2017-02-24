Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 16, 2017
- Case Number
- 876090
- Amount
- $156,744.47
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. McDonnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Carolyn C. Kelley, et al.
4170 East 188th StreetCleveland Ohio 44122
