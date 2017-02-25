Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 876109
- Amount
- $2,183.80
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Unknown Heirs of Gladys Lewis-Barnes, etc., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
