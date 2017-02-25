Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 17, 2017
Case Number
876109
Amount
$2,183.80
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Gladys Lewis-Barnes, etc., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
7000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 