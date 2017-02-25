Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 17, 2017
Case Number
876111
Amount
$5,558.10
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

JMH Properties, LLC
1360 E. 9th St., 1000 Img Center
Cleveland, OH 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SANFORD, MICAH 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 