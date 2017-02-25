Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 876112
- Amount
- $6,284.58
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Proactive Tax & Real Estate Solutions, Inc., et al.
19800 Libby Rd.Maple Heights Ohio 44137
