Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 17, 2017
Case Number
876117
Amount
$34,525.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Chondrite Asset Trust
Co Lima One Capital Llc, 201 E. McBee Ave., Ste. 300
Greenville, SC 29601

Plaintiff's Attorney

Dennis Reimer
Reimer Arnovitz Chernek & Jeffrey Co LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OK 44139

Defendant

Hoghead Solutions, LLC
Co Mitch Evans Sa, 1265 East 147th Street
East Cleveland, OH 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
124.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
124 
Lot Square Ft.
4340 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 