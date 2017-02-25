Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 876117
- Amount
- $34,525.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Miday
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Chondrite Asset Trust
Co Lima One Capital Llc, 201 E. McBee Ave., Ste. 300
Greenville, SC 29601
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer Arnovitz Chernek & Jeffrey Co LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OK 44139
Defendant
Hoghead Solutions, LLC
Co Mitch Evans Sa, 1265 East 147th Street
East Cleveland, OH 44112
About your information and the public record.