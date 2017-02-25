Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 876123
- Amount
- $20,627.24
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, et al.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Dorothea Stitts, et al.
3366 Hyde Place Circle, Apt. 34aWinston-Salem North Carolina 27103
