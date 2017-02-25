Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 17, 2017
Case Number
876123
Amount
$20,627.24
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA, et al.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Dorothea Stitts, et al.
3366 Hyde Place Circle, Apt. 34a
Winston-Salem North Carolina 27103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STITTS, MICHAEL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
3850 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 