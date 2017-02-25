Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 876126
- Amount
- $74,478.60
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gall
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsch Bank Trust Co. Americas, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
William R. Allman, et al.
Serve Highest Officer Found, 150 East Gay Street, 21st Floor
Columbus, OH 43215
