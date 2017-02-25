Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 17, 2017
Case Number
876150
Amount
$69,455.09
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA
Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maria C. Mariano Guthrie
Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP
366 East Broad Street
Columbus OH 43015

Defendant

Joseph G. Paulozzi, et al.
274 E. Streetsboro Street
Hudson Ohio 44236
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
C1 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
130 
Use Area
2768 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
57087 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1092
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1922
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1320
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
12
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1192
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1320
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1192
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 