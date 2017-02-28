Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
876168
Amount
$36,212.84
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Sharon A. Fargus Webb, etc., et al.
13108 Saint James Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44135
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FARGUS, SHARON A 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 