Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 876168
- Amount
- $36,212.84
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Assoc. of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Sharon A. Fargus Webb, etc., et al.
13108 Saint James Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44135
