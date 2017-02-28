Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 876194
- Amount
- $120,569.52
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. McDonnell
Plaintiff
Filed by.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
C/O Roundpoint Mortgage Services, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd Ste. 200
Charlotte, NC 28217
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer Arnovitz Chernek & Jeffrey Co LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Tenisha Pollard, et al.
18201 Marcella RoadCleveland Ohio 44119
