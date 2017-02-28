Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 21, 2017
Case Number
876216
Amount
$38,789.35
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge W. Collier

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Li
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th Floor
Coral Gables Florida 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Matilda C. Tamang Tamang, etc., et al.
3263 Euclid Hts Blvd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TAMANG, MATILDA C. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.23800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
202.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
202 
Lot Square Ft.
10350 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 