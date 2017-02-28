Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 876216
- Amount
- $38,789.35
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Li
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th FloorCoral Gables Florida 33146
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Matilda C. Tamang Tamang, etc., et al.
3263 Euclid Hts Blvd.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
