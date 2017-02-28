Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 876226
- Amount
- $27,607.42
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Susie M. Ray, et al.
4817 Derbyshire Dr.North Randall Ohio 44128
