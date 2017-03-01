Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- February 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 876334
- Amount
- $76,510.35
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
National Credit Union Administration Board
Co Roundpoint Mortgage Services, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd Ste. 200
Charlotte, NC 28217
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Jeffrey Mrofchak, et al.
23821 Alberton RoadEuclid Ohio 44123
