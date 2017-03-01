Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 22, 2017
Case Number
876341
Amount
$48,936.20
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Sherry D. Snipes, et al.
457 East 146th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GENMONCHA, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
4750 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 