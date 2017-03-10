Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
February 28, 2017
Case Number
876640
Amount
$12,383.25
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach Florida 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

William A. Frazier, et al.
54 Lexington Suqare
Euclid Ohio 44143
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FRAZIER, WILLIAM A. & GERALDIN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3840 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.24600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10700 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
720
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
720
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
720
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
720
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
720
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
600
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1200
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1200
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1200
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1200
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 