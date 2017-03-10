Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 6, 2017
Case Number
13511
Amount
$1,100.40
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Fred Tate, et al.
56 Crawford Street
Newark NJ 07102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TATE, FRED 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
91.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
91 
Lot Square Ft.
3458 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 