Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 6, 2017
Case Number
13525
Amount
$3,144.29
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Saudia A. Craig, et al.
8923 Madison Ave
Cleveland OH 44102
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CRAIG, SAUDIA A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
80.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
80 
Lot Square Ft.
3200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 