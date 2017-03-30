Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 13671
- Amount
- $685.67
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Yolanda-Smiley McLemore, et al.
7997 W. Pleasant Oak WayFlorence Arizona 85132
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- COMMERCIAL VAC LAND
- Neighborhood
- 52074
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.09500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 93.20
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 4130
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV