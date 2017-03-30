Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 28, 2017
Case Number
13671
Amount
$685.67
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Yolanda-Smiley McLemore, et al.
7997 W. Pleasant Oak Way
Florence Arizona 85132
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
52074 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
93.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4130 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 