Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 28, 2017
Case Number
13674
Amount
$556.00
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joseph Fugina, et al.
P. O. Box 609131
Orlando, FL 32860
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
21079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 