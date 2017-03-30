Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 28, 2017
Case Number
13675
Amount
$68,016.74
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Raymond Wright, et al.
19333 Van Aken Blvd., Apt. 102
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
18 
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
13371 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
65.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7383 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
742
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4457
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
18
Living Units
18
Single Fixtures
18
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
72
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
4457
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
4457
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4457
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4457
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 