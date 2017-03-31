Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 13681
- Amount
- $2,751.81
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Jacqueline R. Johnson-Bey, et al.
P. O. Box 602513
Cleveland, OH 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- Cleve Hsg Network Limited
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 3700
- Tax Abatement
- EX07
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 51075
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.15200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 132.00
- Legal Frontage
- 50.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 6600
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 925
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- A/V
- Floor Area
- 1870
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 16
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 1830
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1870
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1830
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND