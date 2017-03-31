Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 13686
- Amount
- $1,533.68
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Noah Land, LLC, et al.
114-D Harbison Blvd., Ste. 161Columbia South Carolina 29212
About your information and the public record.